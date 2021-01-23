Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT.L) (LON:PCT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,154.51

Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT.L) (LON:PCT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,154.51 and traded as high as $2,357.85. Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT.L) shares last traded at $2,340.00, with a volume of 201,765 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,290.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,154.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70.

About Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT.L) (LON:PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.