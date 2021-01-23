Polis Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Polis has a total market capitalization of $8.79 million and $407.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis token can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00002770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polis has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00023473 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 243.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Polis Token Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Token Trading

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.