Polkadot (DOT) One Day Volume Hits $3.50 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.43 or 0.00054713 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $15.74 billion and approximately $3.50 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00125655 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00077075 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00282527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00071528 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00040051 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,137.01 or 0.94617990 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,037,215,025 coins and its circulating supply is 903,154,839 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

Polkadot can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.