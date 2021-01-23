Polkastarter Reaches Market Cap of $64.45 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $64.45 million and approximately $48.16 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkastarter token can now be bought for $1.26 or 0.00003906 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00056453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00126868 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00077080 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00278681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00070771 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040220 BTC.

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,058,043 tokens. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token

Polkastarter Token Trading

