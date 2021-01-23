Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.84

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and traded as high as $34.00. Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) shares last traded at $33.11, with a volume of 38,729 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$856.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.35.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$116.64 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.0429197 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.25, for a total transaction of C$123,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,687.50. Also, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$165,440.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$461,229.12. Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $663,816 in the last ninety days.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.