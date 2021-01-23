Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $409,741.00

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 49.3% higher against the US dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can now be bought for approximately $237.21 or 0.00723720 BTC on major exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $409,741.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00055410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00126973 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00077143 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00273084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00069779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00039129 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token’s launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,550 tokens. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Trading

Polyient Games Governance Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

