PolypuX (PUX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $955.00

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. PolypuX has a market cap of $121,631.44 and approximately $955.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolypuX has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One PolypuX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00055621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00126092 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00077014 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.12 or 0.00282480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00071883 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00040916 BTC.

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

PolypuX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

