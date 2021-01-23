Populous (PPT) Price Tops $0.86 on Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Populous has a market capitalization of $45.86 million and $1.62 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Populous has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Populous token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00077545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.10 or 0.00663889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00045573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.87 or 0.04308118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018113 BTC.

About Populous

Populous is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.