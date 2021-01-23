Poseidon Network Price Reaches $0.0230 on Top Exchanges (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Poseidon Network has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Poseidon Network has a total market cap of $50.72 million and $306,983.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Poseidon Network

QQQ is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

