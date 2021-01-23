Poseidon Network Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $50.84 million and approximately $336,588.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00086854 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000071 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000160 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Profile

Poseidon Network (QQQ) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

Poseidon Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

