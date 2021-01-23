Power Ledger 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.18 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Power Ledger token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $45.95 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00075644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.29 or 0.00622683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00044992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.98 or 0.04399393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Power Ledger is a token. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,992,467 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

