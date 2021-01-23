Power Ledger Market Capitalization Achieves $47.65 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges. Power Ledger has a market cap of $47.65 million and $8.45 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00076594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.36 or 0.00702482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00047207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.42 or 0.04422344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00018327 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger is a token. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,992,467 tokens. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.