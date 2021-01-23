PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stake Boosted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in PPG Industries by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 616.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $137.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $153.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.78.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.42.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

