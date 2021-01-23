Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.98

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and traded as high as $12.66. Prada shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 954 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRDSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Prada from $26.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prada from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Societe Generale lowered Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.53.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

