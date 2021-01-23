Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

PDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Precision Drilling from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $285.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.20.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.40. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares during the period.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

