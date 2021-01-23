PressOne Price Reaches $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One PressOne token can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PressOne has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $6,103.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PressOne has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PressOne

PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) is a token. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

