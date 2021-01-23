Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) (LON:PHP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $149.17

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) (LON:PHP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $149.17 and traded as low as $146.80. Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) shares last traded at $148.40, with a volume of 4,134,701 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 149.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 149.17. The firm has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L)’s previous dividend of $1.48. Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.36%.

In other Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) news, insider Harry Abraham Hyman acquired 11,485,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £16,538,515.20 ($21,607,675.99).

About Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

