Primas (PST) Market Cap Reaches $754,004.10

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Primas has a market capitalization of $754,004.10 and $5.37 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas token can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primas has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00431717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.