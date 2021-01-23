Primecoin (XPM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,588.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $7,588.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 264.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,846,821 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.