Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $23.79 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.8% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,845.50.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,901.05 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,934.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,767.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,628.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

