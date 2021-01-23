Prometeus (PROM) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.10 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, Prometeus has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00007707 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $15.18 million and $1.10 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00074497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.85 or 0.00714462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.46 or 0.04465004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

Prometeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

