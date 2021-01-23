Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,764,000 after purchasing an additional 315,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,956,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

PFPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

In other news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $269,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $3,379,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,710 shares of company stock worth $7,373,648. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Proofpoint stock opened at $137.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $140.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.14.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.