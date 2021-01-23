Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,871 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Prospect Capital worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 2,747.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at $75,000. 10.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $6.21 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $142.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

PSEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

