Prosper (PROS) Price Hits $0.99

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Prosper has traded 90.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $2.25 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00054427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00125538 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00075232 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00282541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00071562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00040191 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,891,300 tokens.

Buying and Selling Prosper

Prosper can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.