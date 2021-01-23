Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PROSY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Thursday.

Get Prosus alerts:

Prosus stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. Prosus has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $24.47.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.