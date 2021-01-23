Proteo (OTCMKTS:PTEO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.63

Proteo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEO)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and traded as high as $179.80. Proteo shares last traded at $179.80, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average is $43.99.

Proteo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTEO)

Proteo, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, intends to develop, promote, and market pharmaceuticals and other biotech products. The company focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals based on Elafin, a human protein that naturally occurs in human skin, lungs, and mammary glands for use in the treatment of post-surgery damage to tissue; complications resulting from organ transplantation; pulmonary hypertension; and injuries caused by accidents, cardiac infarction, and other diseases.

