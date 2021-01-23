Proton Token (PTT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $160,364.28

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Proton Token has a total market capitalization of $160,364.28 and approximately $169,532.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Proton Token has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00078377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.36 or 0.00637015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.00 or 0.04338532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017893 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token (CRYPTO:PTT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

