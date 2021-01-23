Proton (XPR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $807,538.00

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Proton has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Proton token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $10.85 million and approximately $807,538.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00073381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.20 or 0.00717587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00049775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.39 or 0.04452529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014941 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017783 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,398,432,652 tokens. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

