Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR.L) (LON:PVR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.64

Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR.L) (LON:PVR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.64 and traded as high as $6.94. Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR.L) shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 948,166 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £59.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.75.

About Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR.L) (LON:PVR)

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its exploration assets are located in the basins of Celtic Sea, Kish Bank, Northern Porcupine, Southern Porcupine, Goban Spur, and St. George's. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

