Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $236.28

Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $236.28 and traded as high as $264.60. Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) shares last traded at $247.00, with a volume of 1,337,058 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 296.25 ($3.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 297.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 236.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £626.43 million and a PE ratio of 17.15.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

