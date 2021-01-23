ProxyNode (PRX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $22,936.96 and approximately $25.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.76 or 0.00327729 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00033657 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003754 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $509.04 or 0.01592393 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 179,330,982 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

