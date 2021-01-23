ProxyNode Trading 21.5% Lower This Week (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 67.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ProxyNode has a market cap of $17,182.65 and approximately $19.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.14 or 0.00326051 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00032890 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003812 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $474.36 or 0.01485196 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 179,311,832 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.