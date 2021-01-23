Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.64

Shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.64 and traded as high as $5.58. Psychemedics shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 146,595 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64.

Get Psychemedics alerts:

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Psychemedics stock. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Psychemedics worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.