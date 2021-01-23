PTON (PTON) Market Cap Reaches $388,195.29

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, PTON has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. One PTON coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PTON has a market capitalization of $388,195.29 and $28.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00075496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.81 or 0.00722112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00048963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.02 or 0.04443872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014930 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017823 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PTON is foresting.io . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

