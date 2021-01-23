PTON Trading 32.9% Lower This Week (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One PTON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PTON has a market cap of $369,705.21 and approximately $27.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PTON has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00079189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.74 or 0.00634884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00045965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.15 or 0.04316282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017847 BTC.

About PTON

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

