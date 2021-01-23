PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Hits $0.0022

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One PUBLISH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PUBLISH has a market cap of $430,779.21 and approximately $27,153.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00077159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.84 or 0.00693968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00046115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.67 or 0.04340994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014992 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018087 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH (CRYPTO:NEWS) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

PUBLISH Coin Trading

