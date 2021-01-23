Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) (TSE:PSD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.89

Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) (TSE:PSD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $1.15. Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 18,520 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60.

Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) (TSE:PSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.91 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0302727 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its library covers principal areas in Alberta, Northeast British Columbia, and Saskatchewan, as well as includes portions of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Manitoba, and Montana.

