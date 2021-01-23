PumaPay (PMA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $38,090.00

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PumaPay has a total market cap of $5.83 million and $38,090.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00076842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $215.09 or 0.00673671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00045527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.23 or 0.04316753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018091 BTC.

About PumaPay

PMA is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,831,422,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.