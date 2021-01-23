Pundi X Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Pundi X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $85.31 million and $32.32 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00078690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $212.97 or 0.00659341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00046707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.19 or 0.04319391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014970 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017859 BTC.

Pundi X Token Profile

Pundi X is a token. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

Pundi X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.