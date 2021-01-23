Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pi Financial

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 price target on Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) stock opened at C$2.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.18. The company has a market cap of C$870.95 million and a PE ratio of -48.04. Pure Gold Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.08.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Richard Donner sold 246,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.68, for a total value of C$660,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,500 shares in the company, valued at C$746,380. Also, Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 42,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.54, for a total value of C$108,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,406,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,651,240. Insiders sold 979,300 shares of company stock worth $2,730,702 in the last 90 days.

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

