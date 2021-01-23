Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.89.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In related news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $285,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 2,581.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRPL opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.11.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

