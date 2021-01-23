QANplatform Market Cap Reaches $568,076.21 (QARK)

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One QANplatform token can now be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QANplatform has a total market cap of $568,076.21 and $1,368.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QANplatform has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00058065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00127868 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00076483 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00281192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00071298 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00040303 BTC.

QANplatform Token Profile

QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 tokens. QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform . The official website for QANplatform is qanplatform.com

Buying and Selling QANplatform

QANplatform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using U.S. dollars.

