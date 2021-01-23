QASH (QASH) 1-Day Volume Reaches $175,584.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One QASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a total market cap of $12.52 million and approximately $175,584.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QASH has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00077326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.35 or 0.00700296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00046977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.79 or 0.04395153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018376 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

