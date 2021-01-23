QASH (QASH) Price Reaches $0.0355

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One QASH token can currently be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a total market cap of $12.44 million and $152,872.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QASH has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00074381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.94 or 0.00617826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00044736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.50 or 0.04374753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017644 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

