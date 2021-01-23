Qcash Achieves Market Capitalization of $71.15 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Qcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000483 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Qcash has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Qcash has a total market cap of $71.15 million and approximately $563.98 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00057900 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00127647 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00079336 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00279706 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00071714 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00040398 BTC.
Qcash Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “
Buying and Selling Qcash
Qcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.