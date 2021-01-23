Qcash (QC) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Qcash token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular exchanges. Qcash has a market capitalization of $71.15 million and $599.13 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00054588 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00125476 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00075584 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00282718 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00071584 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00040418 BTC.
Qcash Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “
Buying and Selling Qcash
Qcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
