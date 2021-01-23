QChi (QCH) Price Hits $0.0412 on Major Exchanges

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, QChi has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. QChi has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $2,024.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QChi token can currently be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QChi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00077846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.74 or 0.00665133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00046760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.44 or 0.04346944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017793 BTC.

QChi Profile

QChi (CRYPTO:QCH) is a token. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,342,714 tokens. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

Buying and Selling QChi

QChi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QChi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QChi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.