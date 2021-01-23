qiibee Hits Market Capitalization of $2.39 Million (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One qiibee coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, qiibee has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. qiibee has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $205.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00056642 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00127941 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00078536 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00278317 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00071262 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00040329 BTC.
