qiibee Trading Down 30.5% Over Last 7 Days (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. qiibee has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $1,065.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, qiibee has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar. One qiibee coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00054807 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00125842 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00077248 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00282594 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00071542 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00039681 BTC.
qiibee Coin Profile
Buying and Selling qiibee
qiibee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
