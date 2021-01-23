Qitmeer Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Qitmeer coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qitmeer has a market cap of $3.03 million and $249,602.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00057334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00126096 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00075601 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00276305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00070691 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00039838 BTC.

About Qitmeer

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 143,953,450 coins. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars.

